IFP Advisors Inc Has $642,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12,279.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 543,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,650 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $922,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.