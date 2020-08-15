IFP Advisors Inc Has $650,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 989.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,035 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 389.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,810 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,465,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,933,000 after buying an additional 893,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.