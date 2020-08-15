IFP Advisors Inc Has $786,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 752.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,408,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $219.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.22.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

