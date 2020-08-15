IFP Advisors Inc Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

