IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,587 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Stryker by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 132,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $188.37 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

