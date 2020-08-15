IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Shares of IHICY stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. IHI CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.34.

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IHI CORP/ADR will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHI CORP/ADR Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

