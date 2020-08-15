Independent Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €175.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 opened at €165.00 ($194.12) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €171.70 ($202.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.54.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.