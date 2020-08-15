Independent Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €37.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.58 ($40.68).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €29.15 ($34.29) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.06 and its 200 day moving average is €31.41.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

