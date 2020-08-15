Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.