INHIBRX, INC. Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (INBX)

INHIBRX, INC. (INBX) is planning to raise $102 million in an IPO on Wednesday, August 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, INHIBRX, INC. generated $5.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $74.5 million. INHIBRX, INC. has a market-cap of $606.1 million.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and LifeSci Capital was co-manager.

INHIBRX, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, developed using our protein engineering expertise and proprietary single domain antibody, or sdAb, platform. Our sdAb platform allows us to pursue validated targets with clinical promise, but where other antibody and biologic based approaches have failed. Highly modular, our sdAbs can be combined with precise valencies and multiple specificities, creating therapeutic candidates designed to be capable of enhanced cell signaling, conditional activation or combined synergistic functions. We currently have four programs in ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, three for the treatment of various cancers, and one for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, or AATD. Our most advanced therapeutic candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent death receptor 5, or DR5, agonist being evaluated in patients diagnosed with chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma, two difficult-to-treat cancers. INBRX-106 is a hexavalent OX40 agonist currently being investigated in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Both INBRX-109 and INBRX-106 programs are designed to achieve target agonism through precise control of therapeutic valency. INBRX‑105 targets two proteins, each of which can lead to an enhanced anti-tumor immune response; it is engineered with the goal of improving safety through conditional target agonism. Based on preclinical mechanistic data, INBRX-106 and INBRX-105 may have the potential to be used in combination with, or in place of, currently approved checkpoint inhibitors. Our fourth program, INBRX-101, is an optimized, recombinant alpha 1 antitrypsin, or AAT, augmentation therapy for AATD. We anticipate additional data releases from all four of our clinical programs by the end of 2021. “.

INHIBRX, INC. was founded in 2018 and has 80 employees. The company is located at 11025 N. Torrey Pines Road, Suite 200 La Jolla, CA 92037 and can be reached via phone at (858) 795-4220 or on the web at http://www.inhibrx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for INHIBRX INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INHIBRX INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.