Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.38

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.38 and last traded at $113.94, with a volume of 317700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

