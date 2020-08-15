Insider Buying: Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 500,000 shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 207,308 shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $2,137,345.48.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 67,457 shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $684,688.55.

NYSE:WPF opened at $10.24 on Friday. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

