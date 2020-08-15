Insider Buying: Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Buys 4,342 Shares of Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin bought 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,799.52 ($25,885.11).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,647.55).

Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 468 ($6.12) on Friday. Majestic Wine PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 million and a P/E ratio of 42.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WINE shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, July 24th.

About Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.