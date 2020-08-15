Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $20,317,775.43 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $28,296,468.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $5,850,319.77.

On Tuesday, June 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13.

On Thursday, June 11th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56.

CRWD opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

