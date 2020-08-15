Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 38,642 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $4,841,842.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,743,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,587 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $4,919,842.50.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,179 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $1,647,902.16.

On Monday, August 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $3,352,130.65.

On Thursday, July 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $5,188,534.45.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77.

On Friday, July 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 34,380 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $3,648,749.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $6,945,645.44.

On Monday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16.

On Thursday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,273 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,583,810.10.

On Monday, July 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $126.95 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $85,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

