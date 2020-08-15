Insider Selling: Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Sells $3,121,172.29 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Sottosanti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.