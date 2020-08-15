Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of ITCI opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

