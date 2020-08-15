Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 316.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

