iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,820 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IAU opened at $18.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

