iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

