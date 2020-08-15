JD.Com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts expect JD.Com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.