Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOAN. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($14.00) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.78 ($12.69).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.80.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.