Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Merus NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

MRUS opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $385.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Merus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 68.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,605 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.