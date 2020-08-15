Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYNE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.08.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

