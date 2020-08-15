Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.