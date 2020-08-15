Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TG Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of TGTX opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

