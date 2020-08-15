Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEN. Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.64 ($28.99).

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1-year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.03.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

