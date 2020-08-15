Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

