KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTVA. CSFB lowered their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

CTVA opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

