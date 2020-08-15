Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,262,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,967.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,655,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.