La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LZB. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

