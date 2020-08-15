Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $935.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.18. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $436,892 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

