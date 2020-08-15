Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.62).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $189,539,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $173,100,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $74,853,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $69,233,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $18,812,000.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

