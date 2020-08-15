LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LHC Group worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.97 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

