LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LRAD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LRAD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get LRAD alerts:

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNSS. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of LRAD in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LRAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 0.48. LRAD has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.10.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.