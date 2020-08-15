LSV Asset Management Acquires 2,392,854 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392,854 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.70% of F.N.B. worth $41,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after buying an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,578,000 after buying an additional 84,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,325,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 210,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.98 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

