LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.74% of SpartanNash worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

