LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.31% of Aaron’s worth $40,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 667,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

