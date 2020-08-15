LSV Asset Management Sells 239,472 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239,472 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.71% of Sally Beauty worth $38,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 357,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 104.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $141,965 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

