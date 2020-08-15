LSV Asset Management Sells 7,800 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of Caci International worth $36,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caci International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caci International by 564.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Caci International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.64.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caci International stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International Inc has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

