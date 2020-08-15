MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNKD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.20. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,590 shares of company stock worth $52,948. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 117,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

