Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

