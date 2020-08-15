Marianne D. Short Sells 12,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $323.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

