Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $33.57 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

