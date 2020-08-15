Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.07 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MED. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of MED stock opened at $162.92 on Thursday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $183.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $15,227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

