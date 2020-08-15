Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 7,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,611,000 after buying an additional 161,409 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 364,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,332,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $102.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

