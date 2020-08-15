Michele R. Kuhrt Sells 2,850 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LECO opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $80,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after buying an additional 793,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 356,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

