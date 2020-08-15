Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.48, but opened at $47.16. Micron Technology shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 17,224,400 shares trading hands.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

