MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Get MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSEARCA MOR opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.