National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NATI stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

